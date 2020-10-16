XtraTuf Men’s Waterproof Slip-On Deck Shoe GET IT

If you’re looking for a fishing boot, XtraTuf is simply a sure thing. Their Legacy Boot is named so for a good reason; it’s a true legacy, a staple for any kind of cold weather boating or fishing. But it’s not winter yet. For much of the country it’s that in-between time. Yes, the waters have cooled. There’s no need for those Legacy boots but it’s a little too chilly for your flip flops.

The XtraTuf Waterproof Slip-On Deck Shoe is fully waterproof, ideal footwear for this time of year. Going off the popularity of the Ankle Deck boot, XtraTuf designed a low top that looks a lot like your standard low-profile sneaker. The neoprene upper and pull tab make for easy-on and secure while keeping water from dripping into the boot. The Chevron outsole is the same as the Legacy boot and won’t slip on the deck. They’re lightweight, breathable and pretty much perfect for autumn outings.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal Contributor

[$85; xtratuf.com]

