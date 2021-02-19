Yellow Leaf Signature Hammock GET IT

Let’s face it, we could all use some rest and relaxation right about now. From being stuck at home and not having the usual travel plans, it’s important to find your vacation wherever you’re able to these days. This is where a good ol’ hammock fits the bill.

And the finest hammocks we’ve tried this year (hands-down) are from Yellow Leaf. Hand-woven and remarkably soft, their Signature Hammock is the piece of outdoor gear that’ll leave you loose, refreshed, and ultra-satisfied. And we’re not kidding when it comes to comfort. These hammocks feel like a cloud of goodness sent from the heavens to rock you to sleep.

Whether you’re building a backyard oasis, or heading well off the grid, this hammock will accommodate with both its sturdy build quality as well as its compact and portable capability. It can hold roughly 400 pounds (550 pounds for the family size), and when folded up, weighs only 1.7 pounds—ideal for off-the-grid backpacking adventures.

The weather-safe materials it’s made from can also be left outside in any weather without rotting or molding, and they come in so many colorways to match whatever personality this new piece of outdoor will grace with its presence.

Not to mention that no two Yelow Leaf Hammocks are the same. As stated above, they are all hand-woven and hand-signed by their artisan. That’s pretty damn cool if you ask us. For your next outdoor gear investment, we highly recommend one of these hammocks. You’ll thank us as you hypnotically rock your daily stresses away. You’re welcome.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$199; yellowleafhammocks.com]

