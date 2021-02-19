YETI Crossroads 40L Duffel and Crossroads 27L Backpack GET IT

If you’re looking to get after some serious travel after all these pandemic travel restrictions are behind us, then you need to start gearing up now. Thankfully, everybody’s favorite adventure cooler brand has just announced an all-new line of travel gear with their all-new expanded family of Crossroads Collection bags and luggage. And we recently got our hands on the Crossroads 40L Duffel and the Crossroads 27L Backpack.

Right out of the box, they’re precisely what you’d expect from YETI: Solid, sturdy, handsome, thoughtfully designed, and so-damn well made. We’ll start with the duffel. This thing takes your normal weekend duffel and adds some serious design upgrades, turning it onto something you’d see out of a reality adventure show. It takes the functionality you need from a duffel and gives it real-world application. Simply put: This would suit a weekend trip to an Aribnb, as well as it would suit a backcountry trek to a remote cabin off the grid. It has modular compression straps that can be used internally or externally, but its foam walls are what truly sets this duffel apart. It does not collapse on itself when empty, so packing and unpacking is a breath of fresh air. For a multi-day trip, this duffel checks every box you can think of.

And now for the 27L Backapack: This badboy has everything we ever needed in a pack, with a design aesthetic that we can’t get enough of. Ergonomically, this pack has every thoughtful accent you could ask for. It’s made from 700D, water and abrasion-resistant TuffSkin Nylon, it has space for two Rambler Bottles, and every type of additional dedicated pocket you can think of. It’s nice and snug on your back and feels ultra comfy—yet sturdy—while on the go.

We can’t say it enough: These bags are as good as it gets. But what else did you really expect from the minds at YETI? They’ll accommodate whatever adventure you’re after, and they’re built to last. Check out YETI.com for the full line that also includes Roller Bags.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[Duffel: $199.99; Backpack: $229.99; yeti.com]

