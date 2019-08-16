Yeti Hopper BackFlip 24 Get It

I’ve yet to find a better hauler than the Yeti Hopper BackFlip 24. Beach jaunts. Fishing trips. Cookouts. This backpack cooler evenly distributes the weight—whether you’re packing six-packs of beer and ice or a bountry of burgers and brats—all without crushing your shoulders. The materials feel heavy duty and premium. The exterior is waterproof and impervious to rips, sun bleaching, and mildew. The interior has an FDA-approved food-grade liner, as well as rubber foam insulation to keep your goods cold all day long. (In my experience, ice has lasted two days.) Add to that a leakproof zipper, and you’ve got yourself one hell of a cooler. Invest in the SideKick Waterproof Dry Bag to stash your keys, phone, and sunglasses—well worth the money, especially when you’re out surfing or on a boat. — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

