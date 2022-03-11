YETI Hopper M20 Backpack Cooler GET IT

Have you heard about the freshest release from YETI? Just dropped this week is their latest in the Hopper line, the M20 Backpack Cooler. Now, you’d expect nothing less than superior performance in all facets of the outdoor gear game, but this thing gives new meaning to versatility. When you typically purchase a YETI product, you may have one (or two) specific applications in mind that’ll elevate your outdoor lifestyle. As for the M20, we can think of half a dozen right off the bat, with plenty of potential to fill the needs of just about any other excursion (big or small) we might dive into.

Built precisely as you’d expect from YETI, the M20 also features a new MagShield Access opening at the top that opens ultra-wide, and then snaps closed automatically via magnet for a secure closure that you can depend on to keep your things cold (or hot). Its cooler performance kept our food and beverages perfectly chilled for an all-day beach excursion, and the way that this thing loads up on your back and simply travels with you everywhere (hands-free) has to be our favorite part. With a couple of kids in tow, with all sorts of toys and equipment to accommodate them, having a hands-free cooler is one of the finest feelings we didn’t know we’d appreciate so much.

For everything from tailgate gatherings, to camping several days off the grid, to posting up at the end of your hike, this cooler is by far the finest example of a capable pack that’s ultra comfortable, ergonomically superior, performance oriented, with several thoughtful accents like the HitchPoint—to accommodate accessories like the YETI Rambler Bottle Sling or Sidekick Dry Gear Case. If you want to seriously upgrade your traveling cooler game, then this is the ticket. It’s brand new to the YETI line, and sure to turn heads wherever you go.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$325; yeti.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!