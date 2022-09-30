YETI Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler GET IT

In a vacuum, the YETI M20 is a cooler that will find its way into a lot of weekend activities for a small group. But, if you’ve used the brand’s earlier, larger M30 backpack cooler (or read about it), then this new version rights the wrongs from the previous build.

Not a cooler nerd? Let’s catch you up to speed: Back in 2019, the M30 launched with YETI’s earlier attempt at using magnets to make soft-sided coolers easier to open and close. The magnets were so powerful that in practice opening the bag made it difficult to love. For me, loading it required this awkward semi-squat over the bag so my knees could push in, forcing the ends of the opening together as if trying to turn an almond shape into a crude circle. Then reaching in after was never a one-handed operation.

But in 2022, the M20’s 20-liter volume is easier to access. Think of it as upgrading from a smartphone’s manual keyed-in password to facial recognition: Both keep contents secure but one is just much easier to live with. I took the M20 on a day-long fishing trip out of Montauk, NY where the cooler held enough ice, drinks, and hero sandwiches for three. Small fishing boats bobbing in the Atlantic aren’t known for being too gentle but the YETI’s wide bottom kept the bag mostly upright and the tough shell shrugged off getting kicked around.

The new design of the MagShield opening on the M20 makes loading much easier and using the bag is pretty self-explanatory. A quick pry of your hand opens the magnetic seal leaving you with about a 5-inch wide gap, which is enough to load drinks in two at a time or work a six-pack in without much fuss. When you’re done, nudge the seal with your leg and it snaps shut (you can bucket it closed for secure transport).

For groups of about three, it’s the comfortable straps on the roughly 5 1/2-pound bag that make it easy to take everywhere. With 32 lash points all over the bag, you can tether a lot to it—we carried a speaker, a zippable pocket for keys and wallets, and a first-aid kit. A well-placed grab handle centered on the bag makes it easy to yank out of the bed of truck, or to lower it down to someone. Because the bag rests mostly flat when set down on either of the widest faces there is no reason you couldn’t slip in half a brisket to rest off the smoker (the inside is easy to clean with a rag and some soapy water). Bring a side dish to Thanksgiving? Stick a 9×13-inch casserole dish inside and it’ll stay warm in transit.

When it comes to cans expect about 18 standard ones using a 2:1 ice-to-can ratio or if you want to just hold ice—which is very useful during cookouts—it will keep about 26 pounds of cubes cold for a day.—Sal Vaglica, Men’s Journal contributor

[$325; yeti.com]

