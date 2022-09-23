YETI Panga 75L Waterproof Duffel GET IT

Introducing the king of bags: the Panga 75L Waterproof Duffel. YETI has come out with a new submersible duffel bag that looks and feels like it can handle anything you throw at it. YETI has become synonymous with high quality but they somehow went beyond that with this duffel.

I recently took the 75L on a canoe camping trip through the rain and it successfully fit everything I needed and kept it all bone dry. There is a certain peace of mind that comes with knowing your gear is going to be absolutely fine no matter what happens, which in turn makes the journey that much more enjoyable.

This bag comes equipped with chunky robust zippers that when properly sealed makes the duffel completely submersible. It has an EVA molded bottom which is a high density rugged material that allows you to toss it on rocks, mud, water or stack other bags on it without any worry of puncture. Inside, you’ll find a highlight orange colour lining which makes it convenient for searching through it in low light.

Having used many types of duffels over the years this one is by far the most impressive in terms of design and ruggedness. If you’re backpacking, fishing, paddling, or simply taking a flight, this duffel will take excellent care of your belongings.—Peter Matlashewski, Men’s Journal contributor

[$350; yeti.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!