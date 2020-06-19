YETI Roadie 24 Hard Cooler GET IT

Summertime is here, and while many of us may not be flying anywhere in the near future, you’re likely considering other options for a good ol’ summer vacation. Might we suggest a good old-fashioned road trip? With stay-at-home restrictions slowly easing up across the country, loading up your car and hitting the road will likely be in the cards in the coming months. And to get prepared for this, you’ll need to gear up. The first order of business is getting something for your road snacks.

Thankfully the team over at YETI has recently released a refreshed version of their wildly popular Roadie 20. We’d like to introduce the Roadie 24 Hard Cooler. With all of the capabilities of the original tried-and-true original Roadie, the Roadie 24 weighs in at 10-percent less, carries 20-percent more, and boasts 30-percent better performance. Yep, you read all the right.

With a taller and slimmer design, it fits perfectly behind the front seat of your car, and utilizing YETI’s Quicklatch system, grabbing a beverage or a snack while cruising down the road has never been easier. It has a very similar look and feel of the YETI coolers you’ve come to love and trust with their classic tough-as-nails rotomolded plastic, packed with very impressive additional features like their Permafrost insulation, Neverfail Hinge System, and even boasts thinner (and lighter) walls. This thing is the ultimate travel cooler for summer excursions, big and small.

From the fishing boat, to the beach bonfire, to the front-yard social-distanced visit with your friends or family… the Roadie 24 won’t let you down.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor



[$199.99; yeti.com]

