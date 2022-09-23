YETI Roadie 60 Wheeled Cooler

YETI has done it again. They went ahead and created another cooler that pretty much everyone would enjoy having in their arsenal. The 60L Roadie is a one-of-a-kind cooler that can carry an alarming amount of anything you want.

The best part about it is that you never feel the weight thanks to the periscope handle and wheels that do all the work for you. The wheels are made of a rugged plastic that are puncture resistant so you can bring this over any type of terrain without worry. This model also comes with a drain at the bottom so you can empty out excess water at any time.

This cooler offers the same thermo performance that any other YETI cooler delivers meaning you can keep ice for days. This model also comes equipped with a dry tray that hangs above the ice to keep certain items away from moisture. Whether you’re fishing, hunting, or going to a backyard BBQ, this cooler will turn heads and keep whatever you put inside icey cold. The sheer size of this cooler makes it a great option for those living the van lifestyle who don’t have access to a refrigerator.

Another great feature that makes this cooler that much more attractive is how easy it is to clean after getting it dirty. The Roadie 60 wheeled is built like a tank and will without a doubt provide years of great memories.—Peter Matlashewski, Men’s Journal contributor

[$500; yeti.com]

