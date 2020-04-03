YETI Trailhead Camp Chair GET IT

Whether you’re looking for a portable chair for your outdoor pursuits, or a permanent staple around your backyard firepit, the YETI Trailhead Camp Chair covers all of your bases. It’s light-weight enough to be carried for the long-haul—thanks to the backpack-style straps of the included carry bag—but built YETI-style tough so it doesn’t feel anything like those rinky dink folding camp chairs from Walmart. It’s constructed from amazingly supportive FelxGrid Fabric that conforms to the natural curvature of your body—this is especially nice as you move around while making s’mores or reaching for another beverage.



Equipped with GroundGrip feet (no slippage), included cup holder, and made with UV-rated materials (meaning that they won’t deteriorate under excessive UV rays), the packaway frame folds up into a pleasantly compact package.

If you’re in the market for perhaps the last camp chair you’ll ever need, look no further than the new Trailhead from YETI. (Trust us, have you ever been disappointed by a YETI product? We didn’t think so.)—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$299.99; yeti.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!