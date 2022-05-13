YETI Tundra 45 Alpine Yellow GET IT

We know: Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last couple years, the latest iteration of the YETI Tundra is nothing new to the market. However, we do know that arguably the finest line of coolers to ever be created can always be improved… even if it’s just a new colorway. Introducing the latest color in the YETI lineup: Alpine Yellow.

Inspired by true adventures in nature, the narration of this new colorway comes to us from mountaineer, climber, and true badass Conrad Anker. The hue is a true testament to Anker’s lifestyle.

“What makes yellow special in the mountains? It’s the absence of it,” says Anker. It’s a safety precaution, and it’s the impetus for this new colorway from YETI. Now, this Tundra 45 is still precisely as you’d expect from YETI: optimal durability, the perfect size that offers optimal versatility, with the capacity to hold up to 28 12-ounce cans (with a 2:1 ice-to-can ratio). Not to mention the brand’s class-leading rotomolded construction with up to 3 inches of PermaFrost Insulation.

This badboy will keep your food and drinks icy cold (no matter what sweltering environment you’re in), and it’ll also keep your hots hot, even in the coolest conditions. This is the do-it-all cooler thst you need this season. Even you already own several YETI products, the new Alpin Yellow colorway will turn heads at the campground, the backyard BBQ, and even the pre-game tailgate.

While it might be tough to convince many loyal YETI folks to “upgrade” their cooler, we think it’s high-time they consider upgrading their cooler appeal with in a striking new color. The Alpine Yellow colorway is available in Hoppers, Ramblers, Blankets, and several other YETI products. Check them all out here. Afterall, you can you ever have too many YETI products in your kit.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$325; yeti.com]

