YETI Tundra Haul Wheeled Cooler GET IT

It’s no secret that YETI makes the best coolers on the market. Sure, you pay a little more for the name, but the quality of all of their products speaks for itself. And while we’re no stranger to most of the gear in the YETI lineup, we had yet to get our hands on one of their new wheeled coolers, until recently.

We welcomed the YETI Tundra Haul into our outdoor kit a few weeks ago, and we didn’t realize just how much we’d enjoy it. At the foundation, the cooler itself is the same tried-and-true rotomolded design of the classic Tundra that we all know and love, paired with a solid set of Neverflat Wheels at the rear and an ultra-sturdy folding Strongarm Handle for possibly the easiest transport of a YETI cooler that we’ve ever experienced. It glides across pavement, grass, dirt, and even sand with ease, and the ergonomics of the handle make leveraging even the heaviest of loads a piece of cake. Not to mention that its impressive Barefoot Non-Slip Feet keep this badboy from slipping and sliding all over the backseat of the car while in motion, and even the boat deck during turbulent waters.

The brand states that a design like this was something their loyal following had been asking for, and thus they delivered in fine YETI fashion. All the legendary performance you’d expect is there—Flatwall Design, Permafrost Insulation, Interlock Lid System, and Coldlock Gasket—which means that this cooler will not let you down when it comes to keeping your ice. It also boasts some really cool Anchorpoint Tie-Down Slots for super-efficient and secure transport in the bed of a truck, boat, or trailer.

Did we mention that it’s also bear-proof? Enough said. The Tundra Haul is the best cooler we’ve tested this year. This is the cooler you need in your outdoor kit this summer.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$400; yeti.com]

