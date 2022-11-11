YETI Yonder 740ml Water Bottle GET IT

Hot off the presses from the team at YETI, comes the brand-new Yonder series of lightweight water bottles. Just released this week, the YETI Yonder brings an entirely new segment of YETI bottles to market—their lightest bottle yet.

While we’ve all come to know and love their Tumblers, Mugs, Lowballs, and Jugs, the idea of ‘lightweight’ hasn’t really been at the forefront of the YETI water bottle lines… until now. If you’re a mover and a shaker, then this is precisely the water bottle for you. It’s perfect for hiking, biking, climbing, on-the-go travel, and off-the-grid adventure—If you’re looking for a water bottle that can handle the rigors of your active lifestyle as much as it can quench your thirst when it matters most, then the Yonder bottles are the ticket.

The cap is 100-percent leak-proof (a guarantee by the trusted brand), and it boasts an easy spin-off top from the controlled spout for easy drinking, while also featuring a larger twist off bottom for simple refilling or washing. They come in 750ml and 1L sizes, as well as several handsome colorways for whatever your style needs accenting. It’s ultra-durable, BPA-free construction can handle the toughest of excursions, and the overall weight of these bottles is extraordinarily featherweight. Trust us.

For every single one of life’s endeavors—big, small, tall, short, cold, hot, nearby, or miles away—these new water bottles from YETI are a very welcomed (and very refreshing) addition to their already sterling lineup of outdoor gear. And at a very attractive price point, these bottles are the perfect gift for that outdoorsperson in your life.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$25; yeti.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!