Yvolution YES Electric Scooter

Depending on what city you live in, you’ve likely seen those electric scooters sitting on street corners, around the park, or outside restaurants and bars. Many cities around the U.S. have adopted these electric scooter ride-share services in recent years, but there are several reasons why they’re not the most efficient: limited availability, low battery, damaged equipment, the list goes on. But the whole idea is a brilliant one. That being said, why not just nab your very own portable electric scooter for all your movin’ and shakin’ through your own town? For everything from trips to the market to commuting to the office, the Yvolution YES Electric Scooter is the perfect solution.

At a very attractive price point, this portable powerhouse can zip you through town at up to 15 mph for up to 15.5 miles on one charge. It utilizes the brand’s award-winning e-scooter design that boasts an ultra-smooth flexible wooden deck (with their exclusive Flexxpress technology that absorbs the bumps on the raod), 8.5-inch puncture-proof tires, as well as sturdy and responsive anti-vibration handgrips. The YES also features an impressive light system for optimal safety no matter what time of day or night you prefer to ride—a super bright front headlight paired with vibrant red brake light at the rear. You can also brake via handle bar lever, as well as the rear foot brake for added assurance.

It folds up into roughly the size of a guitar case, and is very manageable to haul from car to train to office to Happy Hour. It’s very compact and moves so easily, we can’t think of a reason why this won’t be our go-to transport for everything around town. It fully charges in only 4.5 hours form a standard plug, it has three performance ride modes for all types of riders, it features two bag hooks for your luggage, and it’s just so much to fun to ride—the feeling of breezing past the gas pumps is something that makes us feel great about this product.

It’s become a staple in our daily routine, and our kids even love taking it for trips to the park after school. It’s an intuitive and safe product that anyone can enjoy.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$599; yvolution.com]

