With the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the entire planet and putting normal life on hold for the time being, one of the outdoor activities that is so popular right now is cycling. It seemed like shops and retailers couldn’t stock up enough bikes to support the demand they had on their hands, and it’s in large part due to the fact that cycling is one of the few things people can safely do outdoors while remaining socially distant and constantly in motion. This is why we were thrilled to get our hands on our first folding bicycle: the Zizzo Liberte. (This thing is so damn cool.)

It’s the lightest bike in the Zizzo lineup (weighing in at a featherweight 23 pounds), and it folds up into an ultra-compact little package (27”x31″x12.5″) that can be easily stored in just about any sedan/SUV trunk, not to mention in the corner of your home, office, closet, and even on the bus or train. This bike is meant to be taken wherever you need it—And it doesn’t skimp on performance specs either. It comes equipped with 8-speed Shimano components, LX 6066 Light Aluminum Alloy frameset, 1.5-inch high-pressure road bike tires with quick-release wheels, rust-resistant components, as well as a hollow-style sealed bottom bracket.

The Liberte is compact, lightweight… and this thing can fly. The performance out of this bicycle is as good as any city bike we’ve ever ridden. The cherry on top is the convenience factor that the Liberte brings to the table. Being able to fold it up and transport it just about anywhere opens up almost limitless options to get outside and enjoy the world on a bicycle.

If you’ve ever been curious about the performance of folding bikes—and the wonderful convenience that they offer—then we think the Zizzo Liberte is the perfect bike to dive into.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$599; zizzo.bike]

