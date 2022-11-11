Zonarch Le Board Bag GET IT

When you’ve been around the surf and beach life long enough, you start to notice something: If a surfboard is hard to carry, it doesn’t get surfed. Just think of how many SUPs are hanging from the rafters of friends’s garages that hardly get used. Very few people live steps away from the water and that means we all have to carry our sticks from apartments or cars through streets, down walkways, over dunes, across parking lots, and through trails just to get to the sand. And many times, it’s a longer, heavier board. You start to notice that sometimes surfers will surf less because of the struggle to get the boat to the float. Zonarch, a company that primarily focuses on responsibly made swimwear for women of all backgrounds, has created a sling specifically for a surfboard.

Made of heavy-duty canvas fabric and nice strong shoulder straps, it carries the weight of your board like you might carry a beach bag. And, if you only have a few things to carry (think phone, wallet, keys, shirt) this can replace your beach bag with the large pocket on the side. It’s specifically made to keep your board from sliding. You could also sit on it at the beach after you surf. This is as simple as it gets but easier carrying boards make for more surf sessions.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$78; zonarch.com]

