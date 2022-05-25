In case you haven’t noticed, there’s a golf renaissance in the works. Courses are being redesigned, clubs are loosening their rules, and gear is getting more user-friendly. The end result? Golf is more fun than ever, which means you should be playing more of it. You can drag out the rusty clubs and checkered pants of yesteryear, or you can jump into the golf renaissance with the best new golf gear of 2022.

We recommend the latter, because golf attire has never looked so good, and clubs have never delivered a sweeter stroke. Here’s the best new golf gear of the season—from a driver that’ll have you hitting longer to shoes that can seamlessly transition from the green to the bar.

1. Radmor Colby Band Collar Polo Shirt

Buck the collared polo standard with Radmor’s Colby Band Collar Polo. Made from biodegradable cellulose fibers and a touch of stretchy elastane, this is a T-shirt’s classier cousin.

[$110; radmorgolf.com]

2. Bad Birdie Wildlife Polo Shirt

Do you need another golf polo? (You do when it has cheetahs on it.) The poly/spandex blend of this polo is silky smooth, wrinkle resistant, and has UPF 50 protection. But we love it because it’s loud and makes a statement while still following all your golf club’s rules of attire.

[$72; badbirdiegolf.com]

