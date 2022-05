10. Garmin Approach S62 Smartwatch Get It

Consider the Approach S62 a caddie on your wrist. The GPS-enabled watch has 41,000 pre-loaded courses, giving you detailed info about hazards, distance to the green, and will even suggest the right club and where to aim for any given shot based on wind, speed, and direction. And yep, it counts your steps, too.

[From $500; garmin.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!