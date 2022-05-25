11. Callaway Rogue ST MAX D Driver Get It

Want to buy a better golf game? The Rogue ST MAX D is here for you. This driver is designed to deliver a fast, stable swing through a suite of tech features that help correct errant swings, especially for golfers who tend to slice. Our favorite feature? The Tungsten Speed Cartridge, which places up to 20 grams of weight low and deep in the driver’s head, helping to keep the club head from twisting on impact with the ball, giving you a better chance at a straight shot.

[$550; callawaygolf.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!