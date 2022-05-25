12. TaylorMade Stealth Rescue Hybrid Club Get It

You screwed up your drive. It happens. Reach for the Stealth Rescue, a sleek and powerful hybrid that’s designed to replace your long irons and launch the ball from tall grass and rough lies. More forgiving than your standard 3 iron, the carbon crown moves 7 grams of weight lower in the head to provide a higher launch to the ball, while the Twist Face design offers better stability throughout impact. Meanwhile, the steel face boosts ball speed on impact.

[$280; taylormadegolf.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!