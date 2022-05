14. Odyssey Eleven Triple Track Putter Get It

The first thing you notice about this putter is its weight. The Eleven is beefy, in a reassuring way, with a large mallet head and an oversized grip, all of which keep you from twisting the putter as you strike the ball. The result? Your putt stays on line more often, and you stop 3-putting so many holes.

[$299; odysseygolf.com]

