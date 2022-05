15. Sunday Golf Loma Bag Get It

You don’t always need a full set of clubs. Maybe you’re just hitting the driving range or playing a quick par 3. The Loma is an ultra-light carry (under 2 pounds) that still has all the features you want when you walk the course, like dual-flex stand legs, room for seven clubs, and an insulated pouch for beer—er, sparkling water.

[$120; sundaygolf.com]

