17. Bushnell Wingman Speaker Get It

One of the best new developments in golf, you can bring this speaker on the course with you just like Rodney Dangerfield in Caddyshack. The Wingman is a waterproof, Bluetooth speaker with a magnetic base that attaches to the bars of your golf cart. There’s even a small remote control so you can crank Primus while your buddy’s putting.

[$119; bushnellgolf.com]

