18. Birdie Ball Putting Green Get It

Your score would drop if you quit three-putting. Enter Birdie Ball’s putting green, a half-inch thick foam pad that mimics true greens better than the practice greens of the past, so you can work on the most important aspect of your golf game while binging Netflix. Choose the size that fits your space, and add foam inserts to create breaks and contours.

[From $140; birdiball.com]

