7. True All Day Knit II Golf Shoe

Summer golf calls for a summer shoe. The All Day Knit II has a breathable, stretchy knit upper with a sock-like fit married with a flexible, open-cell footbed that offers sneaker-like performance and comfort. Spikeless treads and understated aesthetics mean you can keep them on as you move from the links to the bar.

[$145; truelinkswear.com]

