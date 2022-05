9. Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Rangefinder Get It

Are you lying 200 yards from the pin or 210? Or is it 190? Information is everything when deciding what clubs to pull, and this rangefinder tells you the exact distance between your ball and the pin. Not only that, it’ll also tell you the slope angle, then adjust the distance based on that slope.

[$399; bushnellgolf.com]

