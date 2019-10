Gravel bikes—once suited for conquering gnarly roads—are going through a reboot. The smart tweaks and details on these builds make riding more comfortable while fending off fatigue, whether you’re off-roading, cruising on asphalt, or both.

Here are the best new gravel bikes for every budget, all terrain, going fast, rough roads, and fondo racing. And once you have your bike, we’ve picked three top trails to ride: Georgia Gravel Grinduro, Evergreen Grinder ’19, and Grasshopper Low Gap.