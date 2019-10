Best for Going Fast: 3T Bike Exploro Team Force Eagle eTap Torno Get It

The Exploro Speed’s aerodynamic frame re- duces drag—when speed matters most. It’s fast and comes with 2.1-inch-wide knobby tires (or stick with 28mm slicks on asphalt). The longer wheelbase means more stability at higher speeds.

[$6,790; 3t.bike]