Best for Tight Budgets: Canyon Bicycles Grail AL 7.0 Get It

With a Shimano 105 setup and snappy handling, the AL 7.0 is a bar- gain. We finished a big grinder with it, over dirt and paved sections, and its wide stance and 40mm tires were stable, even on dicey terrain. But it lacks gearing for very steep dirt climbs.

[$1,799; canyon.com]