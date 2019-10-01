Hit the ‘Road’ for These Gravel Rides

While not for off-roading newbies, these organized group routes will push you to climb, while yielding killer views.

Georgia Gravel Grinduro

This epic 100-mile route has 10,000 feet of climbing over mostly dirt. But the November 2 timing is perfect for leaf-peeping through the Nantahala National Forest.

Evergreen Grinder ‘19

Want to skip pavement? Head to Olympia, Washington, on December 7 for over 100 miles of off-roading. You’ll climb 14,192 feet—about as high as Mt. Rainier.

Grasshopper Low Gap

Come January 25, take this ride through NorCal’s Mendocino County and face a dirt and paved mix as you climb 5,633 feet, with some pitches more than 16 percent.