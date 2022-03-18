Taking to the ice each season means reevaluating what’s in your gear bag and investing in the best new hockey gear. Usually all your dated EQ is fine—those old Bauer skates from high school still track well, your gloves may have seen lots of wear and are starting to fray but they fit so well, or sentiment (and superstition) are keeping your from tossing that stinky old helmet. But whether you’re a bender or a beautician on the ice, you can always stand to pick up some new weapons.

So this season, update your hockey bag with the cutting-edge gear presented here. It’s a rundown of the latest and greatest products from some of hockey’s most respected names, and are all worth consideration to add to your bag of on-ice tricks.

1. CCM Super Tacks X Helmet

Pros have always held CCM buckets in high regard. Now advanced technology is making hockey safety gear cool and comfortable. The 3D-printed liner inside the Super Tacks X Helmet is designed to absorb impact but not be compromised by sweat. And the size of the helmet can be adjusted to maintain a snug fit without a tool or dial.

[$430; us.ccmhockey.com]

2. CCM Jetspeed FT4 Pro Skates

There is good reason to feature two CCM products—the storied hockey giant has been in the business since 1905, and it continues to crank out high-quality equipment. Exhibit No. 2: Jetspeed FT4 Pro Ice Skates. The upper is made from one piece of composite for a more comfortable fit that leads to faster strides and acceleration, plus it’s lined with a moisture-wicking material for all-day comfort.

[$1,000; us.ccmhockey.com]

3. Flare Skate Blades

Premium blades can make a big difference on the ice because they strengthen your stride as you build momentum. Crafted from “sword-quality Swedish steel,” Flare Skate Blades are designed with a 6-degree angle that optimizes control when changing direction and increases speed by providing more steel that touches the ice as you glide.

[From $180; flareskateblade.com]

4. Warrior Covert QRE 10 Gloves

The average beer leaguer can take his game to the next level by donning a pair of Warrior Covert QRE 10 Gloves. A new design uses a durable, abrasion-resistant palm reinforcement to slow wear and tear from stick handling, plus adds buttery-soft Lycra gussets and a flexible thumb and cuff for enhanced control.

[$190; warrior.com]

5. Bauer Vapor Hyperlite Griptac Stick

Bauer’s Vapor Hyperlite Griptac Stick is an advanced twig that’s designed to deliver the quickest shot possible but with plenty of toughness and durability. Fused carbon bridges paired with a stiff, lightweight foam give the 20-percent-lighter blade a long-lasting pop. And an optimized carbon fiber pattern makes for a lighter (by 5 percent), sturdier shaft.

[From $180; bauer.com]

6. ButtEndz Hockey Grips

Once you get used to applying ButtEndz grips to new sticks, you won’t go back to flimsy hockey tape—which usually ends up drying up and ripping while you’re on the ice. The wide variety of grip patterns and knob shapes (and multiple color options) will help dial in a custom, enhanced feel for the puck that will boost your shot accuracy.

[$25; buttendz.com]

