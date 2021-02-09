The Hottest New Motorcycles Are Bona Fide Throttle Rockets

Production delays aside, the past year has revved advances in motor and EV technology, customizable electronics, and high-tech safety features. The result: new motorcycles that practically beg you to hop in the saddle.

4 New Motorcycles That Are Bona Fide Throttle Rockets

1. Harley-Davidson Pan America

This new adventure-touring machine comes with H-D’s latest Revolution Max, its signature liquid-cooled V-twin (145 hp; over 90 lb-ft of torque). Overland riders will appreciate the low seat with a rear trellis-style subframe, high exhaust, heavy-duty storage, crash bars, and skid plate—reducing weight and boosting strength for basic trails or full-blown expeditions.

[$TBA; harley-davidson.com]

2. Triumph Rocket 3

A 2,458cc behemoth that comes in a tour-oriented GT or an R version with mid-controls, the Rocket 3 roars with brash enthusiasm thanks in part to its three hydroformed exhaust headers. Configurable ride modes, adjustable Showa suspension, and all the horsepower and torque in the world make for an exceptional ride. Ignore the conventional wisdom that says less is more; for the rider seeking a Harley-belittling beast, more is more.

[$22,500; triumphmotorcycles.com]

3. Zero SR/S

This avant-garde electric bike has a 123-mile range on a full charge, instant torque that delivers near-sport performance, and first-rate components—Bosch ABS, Showa suspension, J.Juan brakes—that make the $20,000 price tag palatable. Its intuitive app and dash interface allow the rider to customize performance through programmable modes. Zero is leading the way in e-motorcycle tech, and U.S. and Canadian buyers get a tax credit for making such an unselfish, eco-conscious purchase.

[$20,000; zeromotorcycles.com]

4. Tarform Luna

These innovative, electric café racer/scramblers were devised using a simple, Swedish-inspired formula: technology, modularity, and environmental respect. The 41kW, air-cooled, permanent-magnet electric motor boasts 120 miles of range with a claimed 95 mph top speed and 55 horsepower. Tarform makes heady design sustainable with biodegradable composites in the body panels, recycled aluminum, and even a vegan “leather” seat.

[$24,000; tarform.com]

