Kickstart Your Year: The Best New Motorcycles of 2022

For motorcycle enthusiasts, 2022 promises to be a great year. Despite some production delays, motorcycle manufacturers have made key advancements in engineering and building new motorcycles across a range of categories. Trends to watch this year include an increased focus on off-road and middleweight bikes, new tech and electric powertrains, and a heightened attention to design and performance for track and road bikes.

No matter what (or where) you like to ride, there’s a new bike waiting for you. Below, we’ve rounded up our favorite new motorcycles for 2022. Time to hit the road.

The Best New Motorcycles of 2022

1. 2022 MV Agusta Superveloce Ago

This new-classic, high-tech racer is dedicated to Grand Prix racing great Giacomo “Ago” Agostini. The Superveloce is powered by an inline three-cylinder engine that puts out 147 horsepower at 13,200 rpm, and it’s outfitted with ‘70s racing-inspired fairings that earn serious bonus points for motorcycle art—we love the Ago tribute design in fire red with yellow accents.

The bike also comes with plenty of advanced tech, including engine management control, an electronic quick-shift system, Continental MK100 ABS, a 5.5-inch color display, Bluetooth capability, and GPS. Plus, MV Agusta’s MV Ride App allows owners to monitor their motorcycle and personalize their riding experience by tweaking their bike’s suspension, traction control, and ABS settings. In the app, you can also interact with the MV Agusta motorcycle community by sharing routes and experiences. For 2022, the Superveloce comes in four stylish versions: 800, S, Alpine, and Ago, which won “Most Beautiful Bike of Show” at EICMA 2021.

[Ago starting at $33,500; mvaugusta.com]

2. 2022 Ducati DesertX

We recently took an exclusive test ride on the Superleggera V4, Ducati’s $100K superbike, but that’s not the only notable ride in the company’s lineup. For 2022, Ducati unveiled a new range models, including the long-awaited DesertX. Bringing riders into the atmosphere of Dakar racing, the DesertX represents Ducati’s first serious foray into the off-road experience. The bike comes with a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear, long stroke suspension, and a new frame designed specifically for ripping in the dirt.

Powering the DesertX is the latest evolution of the water-cooled 937cc Desmodromic 11° Testastretta engine, which pumps out 110 horsepower and 67.5 lb-ft of torque. Advanced electronics provide six riding modes including Rally and Enduro (both dedicated to off-road riding) as well as Sport, Touring, Urban, and Wet modes. The DesertX is equipped with a hi-res five-inch color TFT (thin-film-transistor) display that offers features like turn-by-turn navigation when paired with a phone. The DesertX ships in June 2022 to North American dealerships.

[Starting at $16,795; ducati.com]

3. 2022 Indian Chief

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the iconic Indian Chief, Indian Motorcycle announced a large Chief lineup—six models in all. The past decade has seen brilliant innovations in style, performance, and technology from Indian Motorcycle, and nowhere was that more apparent than on the revamped Chief. The century-old model was refined into an artfully crafted cruiser that ditched the clutter but preserved the spirit of the original.

The latest Chief is powered by the brand’s air-cooled, 1,811cc Thunderstroke 111 V-twin engine that produces 108 lb-ft of torque. This bike is a badass—no surprise its release inspired custom celebrity bike builds, like Jon Bernthal’s “Trouble Maker” constructed by moto legend Carey Hart.

[Starting at $14,499; indianmotorcycle.com]

4. 2022 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special

In 2021, Harley-Davidson stepped into the adventure touring arena with the release of the Pan America (with Jason Momoa as its official ambassador). The Pan America is powered by H-D’s latest Revolution Max 1250 liquid-cooled engine that delivers 150 ponies and 95 lb-ft of torque with a 9,500 rpm redline.

The 2022 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special offers riders added suspension versatility, including a Vehicle Loading Control system that senses rider weight and automatically optimizes rear suspension preload, as well as cruise, traction, and wheelie controls and a host of ride modes—all easily configured through the bike’s dash screen. In addition, Adaptive Ride Height makes its debut on the Pan America 1250 Special; this enables riders to lower the seat height when stopped. A few grand more than the standard model, Pan America 1250 Special comes loaded with premium features and is priced at $19,999.

[Starting at $19,999; harley-davidson.com]

5. 2022 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

Representing 40 years of BMW adventure touring is the Anniversary Edition of the BMW R 1250 GS Adventure. The R 1250 GS is already among the top touring enduro motorcycles on the market, but the Edition 40 Years GS is a real stunner. We love its black and yellow paint scheme, a tribute to the R 100 GS of the late ‘80s. With its 1,254cc motor, this bike cranks out 136 horsepower and 105 lb-ft of torque at 7,550 rpm. At 590 pounds, it’s a heavy load, but it’s a manageable ride thanks to the boxer twin engine’s low center of gravity. We’d opt for the Touring and Dynamic packages along with upgrades like heated seats and adaptive headlights. In that spec, you’ll get to experience one of the best offerings in today’s adventure motorcycle market.

[Starting at $20,345; bmwmotorcycles.com]

6. 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa

The new Suzuki GSX1300RR Hayabusa was completely re-engineered and restyled with one goal in mind—top-end speed. The bike’s 1999 predecessor won acclaim as the world’s fastest production motorcycle with a top speed of 194 mph. The new third generation ‘Busa has a gorgeous cockpit fitted with a TFT display—an easy-to-use interface for toggling ride modes, traction and lift controls, ABS settings, and engine braking. The Hayabusa is powered by Suzuki’s 1,340cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine and is geared for 213 mph at 11,000 rpm, but it’s held to a slightly less insane 186 mph by a speed-limiter (motorcycle companies have an industry-wide agreement to limit production bikes to 186 mph).

In a nod to the paint themes of the original, the ‘22 Hayabusa comes in Glass Sparkle Black with Candy Burnt Gold accents or Metallic Matte Sword Silver with Candy Daring Red accents (white and blue is a third option). Those colors echo the look of the ‘99 Hayabusa, which came in three colorways, including Candy Antares Red with Candy Saturn Black accents.

[Starting at $18,599; suzukicycles.com]

7. 2022 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR

With its sleek cockpit fairing and serious café racer vibes, Triumph’s new Speed Triple RR is a stunning bike that combines distinctive British elegance with exhilarating performance. It’s powered by a 1,160cc low-inertia three-cylinder motor that delivers 177 horsepower and 92 lb-ft of torque, and it’s decked out with the latest tech. The cockpit features a full-color, user-configurable TFT instrument panel, and it offers Bluetooth and GoPro connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and a Triumph Shift Assist up and down quickshifter. It’s also where you can tweak the settings of the Öhlins’ Smart EC 2.0 electronically adjustable semi-active suspension package. Built with lightweight carbon-fiber components, including the subtly branded mudguard and sculpted side panels, the RR is a gorgeous sport bike with a well-crafted look.

[Starting at $20,950; triumphmotorcycles.com]

8. 2022 Zero SR

Looking for the perfect electric motorcycle? You’ve found it. Zero Motorcycles recently debuted the 2022 Zero SR, and it offers more range and improved performance. Built on an award-winning steel trellis frame, the SR is powered by the ZF 75-10 motor and is the first model equipped with a ZFORCE 14.4+ kWh power pack—that translates to improved torque and speed over previous iterations. Without a traditional gas motor, the SR is incredibly light (489 lbs), yet it still performs—putting out 74 horsepower and 122 lb-ft of torque. And with its advanced frame, custom swingarm, and Showa suspension, the bike delivers an intuitive and athletic riding experience.

Add on Cypher Store upgrades (software changes will unlock up to 17.3 kWh of battery capacity) and the additional 3.6 kWh Power Tank accessory, and you can bring the bike’s total available battery capacity to almost 21 kWh, giving the SR up to 227 miles of range. Of course, there’s plenty of other helpful tech as well: The SR is connected through cellular networks and it transmits info like bike status and alerts, charging info, and system updates right to Zero’s rider app.

[Starting at $17,995; zeromotorcycles.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!