10. 2023 Norton V4SV

Feast your eyes on the most luxurious British superbike ever created—the 2023 Norton V4SV. Imagined at the Isle of Man TT—the world’s most formidable road race—this first-class, British-built superbike is powered by a 1200cc, liquid cooled V4 engine that puts out 185 horsepower at 12,500 rpm with 92 ft-lb of torque at 9,000 rpm. The design includes all the high-end fixings—full carbon fiber bodywork, billet footrests and pedals, and under-seat carbon fiber fuel tank with Kevlar reinforcements. The perimeter frame is handcrafted from aluminum tubing, TIG welded at Norton HQ, and hand-polished to a mirror finish. Its single-sided billet swingarm with rising rate linkage geometry was developed from TT race bikes.

Öhlins provides the V4SV with a fully adjustable NIX30 front fork, a TTXGP fully adjustable rear shock, and a steering damper. A full-color six-inch display includes rear camera functionality, a DRL-style lighting mode, and Engine Mode settings: Wet, Road, and Sport. To maximize cornering safety (as one would likely need at the Isle of Man course), the V4SV’s electronics include a lean angle-sensitive traction control that uses a six-axis inertial measurement unit. Brakes in front and rear are Brembo—disc, caliper, and master cylinder. Color options for 2023 include Manx Platinum or Carbon Fiber.

[$53,500; nortonmotorcycles.com]

