11. 2023 MV Agusta Rush 1000

Originally introduced as a concept bike in 2019, the MV Agusta Rush 1000 entered production the following year with 300 units built. Since then, the Italian luxury motorcycle maker has been bewitching bike fanatics with this performance-driven hyper naked model. The Rush 1000 is powered by a 1,000cc four-cylinder engine that produces 208 horsepower at 13,000 rpm and utilizes a Formula 1-inspired combustion chamber design.

You can fine tune your ride with the bike’s eight-level traction control (zero is off, eight is the highest level of intervention)—useful when you’re looking for rocket-like starts. The anti-wheelie control and quick-shifting system for clutch-free gear changes are also helpful for high-intensity riding. Brembo Stylema calipers linked to Bosch 9 Race Plus ABS with rear wheel life mitigation manage the exuberance of this racy bike.

For 2023, the Rush 1000, along with the rest of MV Agusta’s four-cylinder lineup, gets a round of engine updates to reduce internal friction and improve performance. The new electric ride-by-wire system brings more intuition to the ride experience; a software upgrade focused on the 5.5-inch TFT panel and Continental Cornering ABS improve the bike’s functionality and safety.

The Rush 1000 is designed to create an untamed riding experience, yet with maximum safety provided by the most advanced tech. Who says you can’t have it both ways?

[Starting at $45,598; mvagusta.com]

