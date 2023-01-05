2. ARCH Motorcycle 1s Get It

ARCH is a bespoke motorcycle company based in Los Angeles, and you may have heard of its co-founder: Keanu Reeves. He founded the brand in 2011 with bike-building wizard Gard Hollinger. ARCH recently announced the second addition to its product lineup—the ARCH 1s, a sleek and sexy take on the American sport cruiser.

At the heart of ARCH 1s is a 124cc, high-torque V-twin engine—the same powerplant as the brand’s first production bike, the KRGT-1 (that’s short for Keanu Reeves GT-1). The 1s’ architecture is centered on a steel mainframe chassis with a machined billet aluminum subframe. Race inspired and drawing influence from cruiser and street sport riding, the 1s features a single-sided billet aluminum swingarm and rear-to-mid-mounted foot controls. Carbon fiber, billet aluminum, and top-of-the-line parts and electronics are used throughout the bike. Every bike is built to order with a bespoke aesthetic and ergonomic tailoring to fit the motorcycle to its owner.

And if owning a bike partly designed and produced by the John Wick star isn’t badass enough, ARCH owners can attend an annual ride-and-camp trip with Reeves and Hollinger.

[Starting at $128,000; archmotorcycle.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!