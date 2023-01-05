3. 2023 Indian Motorcycle FTR Sport Get It

The FTR 1200 debuted in 2019 and took design cues from classic American flat track racing. Since then, Indian Motorcycle has refined the platform to dominate both dirt and road. For 2023, the new chiseled and muscular FTR Sport is built on a 1,203cc, dual overhead camshaft, liquid-cooled V-twin that cranks out 120 ponies at 7,750 rpm. It’s a tough, handsome bike that delivers on what it promises.

The FTR Sport uses Öhlins fully adjustable front suspension and a piggyback rear shock to help dial in the perfect feel, while the riding position is optimized for control. A four-inch round touchscreen display powered by Indian’s RIDE COMMAND features intuitive search navigation, Bluetooth tethering, and three ride modes—Sport, Standard, and Rain. As part of the bike’s ride-enhancing tech, Traction Control and Wheelie Mitigation are easily turned off for those wanting to get radical. We want one in our garage.

[Starting at $15,749; indianmotorcycle.com]

