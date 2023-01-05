4. 2023 Zero DSR/X Get It

In 2023, riders yearning for more backcountry exploring can get their fix on an electric motorcycle—specifically, Zero Motorcycles’ 2023 DSR/X. It’s the electric motorcycle brand’s foray into a modern ADV. You can fully charge the DSR/X at home in just four hours (with a J1772 adapter plug), and the bike’s clutchless direct drive transmission makes it an easy entry-level bike for everyone—it’s just twist and go. Zero claims it’ll go up to 180 miles with a single charge, although highway and off-road riders will likely experience less range.

The DSR/X’s new motor configuration produces Zero’s highest output of power: a whopping 166 ft-lb of torque that fully loads the bike with the electric juice you’ll need to tackle extreme terrain. Zero’s newest direct drive motor, the Z-Force 75-10X, powers DSR/X’s instant acceleration, while rear shock preload settings are hand-adjustable to dial in a smooth ride for traveling light or when loaded down with gear.

The bike includes all new Cypher III+ features like faster charging, increased battery capacity, turn-by-turn navigation, and Parking Mode (consistent low speed reverse and forward movement). Bosch’s Motor Stability Controls (MSC) are finding their way into most gas-driven motorcycles, but the DSR/X is the first electric motorcycle to get the safety system, and it’s ideal for handling variable traction conditions.

[$24,495; zeromotorcycles.com]

