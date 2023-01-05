5. 2023 BMW M 1000 RR Get It

BMW Motorrad’s latest testament to superbikes, the 2023 M 1000 RR promises to be a “racing like no other.” Developed in the wind tunnel and on the circuit—and sporting optimized aerodynamics and front and side carbon fiber panels—the M 1000 RR delivers 205 horsepower, 83.3 ft-lb of torque, and a top speed of 186 mph. All that power stems from the bike’s DOHC, liquid-cooled, 16-valve, 999cc inline-four engine. It’s an impressive beast that has already spawned its own toys: Lego Technic produced a 1,920-piece, 1:5 scale M 1000 RR model for race nerds who can’t get enough ratcheting in their garage (admittedly, I own the set).

On the full-scale bike, advancements in the M 1000 RR’s redesigned fairing and revised winglets add up to 50 pounds of downforce to encourage the front end to stay connected with the earth at top speeds. BMW’s signature M brakes are cooled by M brake ducts and M Aero wheel covers, which reduce the temperature of the calipers and diminish turbulence at the front wheel.

The shift assistant Pro boosts fast-shifting by allowing you to shift gears without actuating the clutch for every gear change. The M 1000 RR comes with seven ride modes, two adjustable throttle characteristics, and three settings for the engine drag torque—configurations that allow the rider to dial in optimal track performance. Sound like a lot to keep track of? The 6.5-inch TFT display makes everything easy to read.

[Starting at $32,995; bmwmotorcycles.com]

