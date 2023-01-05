7. 2023 LiveWire S2 Del Mar Get It

For 2023, Harley-Davidson’s EV arm, LiveWire, introduced the all-electric S2 Del Mar motorcycle, featuring the brand’s new S2 ARROW architecture. The first 100 S2 Del Mar units were built to order and serialized as Del Mar Launch Edition models, with the production S2 Del Mar to follow. The bike weighs in at 431 pounds, and S2 Del Mar owners can expect 80 horsepower and 184 ft-lb of peak torque with a city range of up to 110 miles.

With LiveWire’s ARROW architecture, the battery, motor, inverter, and on-board charger comprise a proprietary modular system, and these parts also serve as the central component of the S2 Del Mar’s chassis. The bike comes with Level 1 and Level 2 charging, and it offers an expected 20 to 80 percent recharge time of 75 minutes with Level 2 charging. The display is a round four-inch TFT LCD. The flat track-styled electric motorcycle will come in three colors—Nimbus Gray, Nightfall Blue, and Asphalt Black.

[$16,999; livewire.com]

