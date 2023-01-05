8. 2023 Triumph Tiger 1200 GT Pro Get It

Triumph’s Tiger 1200 family has grown for 2023. These big cats just got their first ground-up redesign since the model’s introduction in 2012. Tiger 1200 comes in five models for 2023, including three road-focused variations of the GT and two off-road Rally variations. The entire Tiger 1200 platform is powered by a 1,160cc, liquid-cooled, 12-valve, inline three-cylinder engine that delivers 148 horsepower and 95 ft-lb of peak torque. The frame is tubular steel with forged aluminum outriggers and a bolt-on rear subframe. Tiger 1200’s twin sided “Tri-Link” aluminum swingarm is reinforced by twin aluminum torque arms.

Tiger 1200 GT Pro’s Showa semi-active electronic suspension includes optimum damping settings for each of the bike’s five rode modes. Riders can also manually adjust damping over nine levels or let the bike do the work for them—simply select automatic preload and the suspension will adjust to the bike’s current load. The suspension is also able to detect jumps and increase damping for landings.

Brembo Stylema calipers clamp two 320mm discs up front, while a single Brembo unit is paired with a 282mm disc at the rear. Also included with the Tiger 1200 GT Pro package are Triumph shift assist, heated grips, an aluminum skid plate, cruise control, hill hold, Adaptive Cornering Lighting, and LED auxiliary lights.

All Tiger 1200s use a full-color seven-inch TFT instrument display with the My Triumph Connectivity System. No matter which member of the Tiger 1200 family you choose, it’s a flex in the right direction.

[$21,400 for GT Pro; triumphmotorcycles.com]

