9. 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini

Ducati kickstarted the announcement of its ’23 lineup with the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini, a special collector’s edition motorcycle inspired by Lamborghini’s Huracàn STO. The unveiling of the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini marks the second collaboration between the two iconic Italian marques—the first was the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini. From the moment you fire up the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini, the five-inch TFT display shows the bike’s serial number and the logos of both companies.

The Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini is based on the engineering of the 2023 Ducati Panigale V4 S, and it comes with the same 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine with a power output of 208 horsepower and 90.4 ft-lb of torque. Like the V4 S, the V4 Lamborghini also comes with top-notch underpinnings and electronics—Brembo Stylemas brakes, MotoGP-derived electronics, aluminum forged wheels, and premium Öhlins suspension and steering damper.

But aesthetically, it stands apart. The V4 Lamborghini is completely adorned in carbon fiber, including body parts modeled after the Huracàn STO, and it comes with a homologated Akrapovic exhaust, race-derived dry clutch, and billet footrests. There’s also a serial numbered plaque on the carbon fiber fuel tank cover.

Only 630 units will be offered worldwide in a livery of Citrea Green shade with Dac Orange accents and a bold 63 graphic—recalling the year Lamborghini was founded. An additional 63 are reserved for Lamborghini customers, who can customize the bike’s body and rim colors to match the Lambo parked in their garages. And while our chances of throwing a leg over this hyper-exclusive bike are below zero, we feel good knowing it’s out there.

[$68,000; ducati.com]

