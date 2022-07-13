Tired of neon shorts and utilitarian singlets? You’re in luck. Boutique brands are infiltrating the market and delivering more diversity to the running essentials you depend on, from streetwear-minded tees to retro racing jerseys. Everything from sunglasses to the foundation of your run—your shoes—has been thoughtfully reconsidered and updated.

The result? It’s never been easier to look good while training, whether you’re slogging through base miles in the neighborhood or embarking on a trail run half-way around the world. Here are our favorite running essentials from indie brands.

Best New Running Essentials From Boutique Brands

1. Bandit Running Breathe Out Tee

Cotton’s old-school cool factor has never waned, and we love its revival in running apparel. Made entirely of combed cotton, this tee is enzyme treated to lend worn-in softness that doesn’t compromise durability or structure. It’s part of Bandit Running’s first drop, inspired by New York City. It comprises two tees, two hats, a women’s tank (two colorways), and two versions of middy- and quarter-length socks: OG and Lite. The collection is available to the public, but members get early access. The Membership is especially enticing if you’re part of the New York City running community, as you gain VIP event status. Not a local? Other perks include 10% off on all orders, free shipping (no minimum), and access to member-only drops. This community-driven, Brooklyn-based company is one of the few new brands we’re excited to watch.

[$65; banditrunning.com]

2. Roark Bommer 2.0 Running Shorts

Itty-bitty shorts are fine if you’re pushing for a PR, but the more relaxed, 7″ inseam Bommer 2.0 from Roark has everything serious runners need, like a compression liner with flat-locked seams to prevent chafing and a four-way stretch shell. The material is soft as butter, and two zippered hip pockets let you store keys and a phone in a spot where they don’t bounce while you’re running.