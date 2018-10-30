Although trail shoes might seem like an unnecessary purchase for most guys, these dirt-adapted running shoes can actually be very versatile, and you don’t need to be a hardcore ultrarunner to get a lot of use out of them. If you’re looking for the best trail running shoes, a good pair of kicks can take the place of hiking boots and even serve as your everyday running shoes, depending on the kind of hiking and running you like to do.

All the shoes below are designed for the trail, so if you plan on only covering road miles, you’re better off sticking with a true road shoe. On the other hand, if you regularly tackle excessively rocky or mucky trails, or need something to keep your feet dry, it’s best to look for a beefier trail shoe (or some hiking boots). But if you like to mix up your miles with dirt and pavement and need a pair of shoes that can handle both, these make great pairs to have in your closet. We ran with them on city streets and meandering trails to make sure they held up and felt comfortable through a variety of conditions.