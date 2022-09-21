1. Light Trails and Quick Transitions: New Balance Fresh Foam X 880v12Get It
Sometimes running from road to trail makes for uncomfortable transitions, and one surface never feels quite right underfoot depending on your kicks. Not so with the X 880v12: New Balance makes a slew of great Fresh Foam based runners, but the X 880v12 is perfectly positioned in the hybrid category. Protective and durable enough for light trails and gravel while maintaining great on-road flexibility and energy return, this shoe is great for runs from the front door to the forest road. Plus, the wide variety of colorways and sleek looks make it easy to find a style for you.
[$135; newbalance.com]
