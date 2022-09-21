2. Rain-Ready: Nike React Pegasus Trail 4 Gore-TexGet It
Looking to gear up for sloppy weather? The new Pegasus Trail 4 Gore-Tex will quickly become your fall favorite. The outgoing Pegasus was already a great mid-distance shoe, but the new outsole is made with sectioned rubber rather than a solid piece, which equates to increased pliability, improved traction, and a better feel both on- and off-road. The React midsole offers bouncy mid-level cushioning, and a Gore-Tex upper protects your feet in cooler, wetter conditions. Plus, these shoes just look fast.
[$160; nike.com]
