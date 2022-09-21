7. Most Affordable: Adidas Runfalcon 2.0 TR Get It

If you’re not fussy about having the latest features and just want a reliable pair of low-cost, all-surface shoes to add to your shelf, the Adidas Runfalcon 2.0 TR is hard to beat. These shoes feature shallow, grippy lugs and a mostly rubber outsole, which makes them great for casual runs around the neighborhood or your local park. They look good, feel poised, and don’t break the bank. Durability could be an issue, and the Runfalcon isn’t designed to help you break records. Even so, this all-arounder should feel solid on pretty much any surface. At such a competitive price, you won’t mind if they get a little sloppy on a rainy day.

[$65; adidas.com]

