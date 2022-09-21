8. Best for Long Runs: North Face Vective Enduris IIGet It
Bumping up your distances this season? The second version of this max-cushion North Face shoe will help you go farther. While it’s a thicker, more protective shoe than others on this list, it can still handle pavement stretches thanks to its mild lugs and a rocker sole geometry that propels you forward. Newcomers be warned: I found the fit of this shoe unique, but once broken in, it feels well-suited for weekly long runs.
[$139; thenorthface.com]
