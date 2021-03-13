Best New Running Shoes to Ramp Up Your Speed and Mileage

When the cold lifts and the sun shines, it’s the perfect time to get back to your favorite run routes—in an upgraded set of sneakers. Whether you want to run faster or longer, new running shoes (and a stellar training program) will help you get there.

Many major brands launched new releases this season to help you go faster and longer, thanks to elevated technology, materials, and construction. These new running shoes have the technology and features to keep you striding comfortably mile after mile.

Best for a Bouncy Ride: Adidas Ultraboost 21

Shoes don’t get much bouncier than this. If you love a responsive ride that adds a little energy to each step, the latest Adidas Ultraboost is for you—and it’ll help you pick up the pace too. This latest edition includes more flexibility in the forefoot and has a stretchy, sock-like upper that moves with you, even when the pace gets spicy. Recycled yarn, made from ocean plastic, is weaved into the upper, adding a sustainability element to the shoe we love.

[$180; adidas.com]

Best for Cushioning: HOKA One One Mach 4

If you’re looking for a plush yet responsive shoe you can wear to train on the daily, Hoka’s Mach 4 has you covered. While it’s an update to earlier versions, it’s basically reimagined, with a softer feel and higher energy return, courtesy of a mix of foams. The extended heel and midsole cushioning also create a softer landing, while the mesh upper provides a secure, breathable fit.

[$130; hokaoneone.com]

Best for Springy Softness: Nike ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit

You get a thick layer of Nike’s springiest foam, ZoomX (also found in the Vaporfly Next%), throughout the entire midsole with this recent drop, making it feel super soft. Thanks to the wider base at the forefoot and heel, plus the secure upper, you’ll feel stable as you go from landing to take off. The plush collar also creates more comfort, adding to the many reasons you can wear this sneaker for long-distance, daily miles.

[$180; nike.com]

Best for Low-Visibility Runs: Reebok Floatride Energy 3

Calling all early risers or late-night runners: You’ll want to invest in these affordable Reebok running shoes, complete with 360-degrees of reflectivity. In addition to keeping you seen in low-visibility conditions, the shoe also feels super lightweight, so you can gain speed with ease. The breathable mesh upper allows for greater airflow, while the midsole provides some energy return as you run.

[$110; reebok.com]

Best for Picky Runners: Puma NITRO Line

Puma released five new shoes recently—the Deviate ($160), Deviate Elite ($200), Velocity ($120), Liberate ($110), and Eternity ($120)—all with the brand’s new NITRO foam. Designed to make shoes lightweight and bouncy, this foam also offers support without bulk. Each shoe in the line has added traction to keep you steady on your feet. You’ll want the Deviate for added cushioning on long-distance runs or prepping for a marathon, while the Deviate Elite takes your stride up a few speeds—it’s designed specifically for racing. Both Deviates feature Puma’s carbon fiber plate to enhance propulsion with each step. While the Velocity suits any runner looking for durability, cushioning, and a responsive ride, runners looking for more stability should opt for the Eternity. Its runGUIDE technology helps keep your gait aligned. And finally, the Liberate, meant for shorter distances up to half-marathon, has a mesh upper for breathability, plus better water drainage should you regularly run in the elements.

(From $110; puma.com]

Best for Superlight Design: UA Flow Velociti Wind

If you love a shoe that doesn’t hold you back, one that feels lightweight and close to the ground, this latest UA drop just might become your new go-to shoe. With zero rubber on the outsole, the shoe feels super light and smooth. You’ll want to tackle short distances with lots of speed in these shoes, courtesy of their minimalist design. To top it off, you can track your stats, including pace and mileage, by connecting this shoe to MapMyRun—no device needed while you’re out on the road, just sync when you get back.

[$160, underarmour.com]

