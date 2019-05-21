Get a High-Tech Security Update With These New Smart Home Devices

The next wave of smart home tech helps you stay on top of what’s going on in your house and alerts you if there’s a problem. From monitoring your plumbing to keeping an eye out for intruders (or wild animals prowling your backyard), the latest batch of gadgets gives you more insight into your home than ever before. That means more peace of mind when you’re away, and the ability to address small issues before they become massive headaches.

We sorted through some of the newest smart home devices on the market. Here’s how to keep an eye on things from afar.